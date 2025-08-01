Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast fees: Smriti Irani charges over Rs 10 lakh per episode but Amar Upadhyay...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a beloved television show from the early 2000s, has made its return to the small screen. The first season, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, left a legacy. The new season features many original cast members, along with a few new actors who have been brought in for pivotal roles. Reports suggest that the actors in this Ektaa Kapoor-produced show are receiving substantial fees for this popular daily soap.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's cast fee revealed:

Returning from the first season are Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, along with actors such as Shakti Anand, Ritu Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, and Ketki Dave. In the first season, Smriti was the highest-paid actor of the show. According to Times Now, the actress is still the highest-paid actor on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Smriti Irani, who plays the role of Tulsi Virani, is reportedly earning between Rs 10 to 12 lakh per episode.

However, Amar Upadhyay, who portrays Mihir Virani, is charging Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. This means there is nearly a Rs 10 lakh difference between Smriti's and Amar's paycheque.

Hiten Tejwani, who plays Karan Virani, is earning between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Gauri Pradhan, who portrays Nandini Virani, is taking home a salary ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per episode.

Kamalika Guha Thakurta, who plays the antagonist Gayatri, is charging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh per episode.

Shakti Anand, who plays Hemant, is receiving a paycheck of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

While these actors continue to portray their original characters, new actors Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi have joined the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cast in important roles. Rohit plays Angad, Shagun portrays Pari, and Aman plays Hrithik. They are Tulsi and Mihir's children.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned to Television after almost 25 years. Three episodes of the show have aired so far. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season premiered on July 29 and airs every day at 10:30 PM.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Times Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

