Apollena PROMO: Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana starrer is about an aspiring astronaut and her love for her father

Aditi Sharma, last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is set to be back on screens with a new fictional show titled Apollena. Apollena is an inspiring tale of a young girl, who dares to reach for the sky. The show is all set to explore a never-before-seen storyline.

Giving an insight into the upcoming drama, Colors TV dropped the first promo of Apollena- Sapno Ki Unchi Udann featuring Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana. While Aditi will be seen playing the role of Apollena, Sandeep will play her father, Girdhar. The caption of this promo read, "Honsla aur himmat lekar, apne pita ka samman lautaane ke liye taiyaar hai Apollena. Kyunki Apollena hamesha kehti hai #KarkeDikhaungi ! Dekhiye #Apollena jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch Apollena's first promo here-

The upcoming show, Apollena, orbits around Apollena, who wants to become India's first female astronaut and restore her father’s honour. But the path to the stars is paved with meteoric challenges as her father is branded a ‘gaddaar’ (traitor), and Apollena bears the crushing weight of being known as ‘gaddaar ki beti’ (daughter of a traitor). It will be interesting to see how Apollena breaks free from this stigma.

Aditi Sharma, who is set to play the lead role in Apollena, expressed her sentiments about being a part of this show. She shared, "I’m proud to be embodying Apollena because this role stands for hope for countless girls who dare to dream beyond their means. I feel an immense sense of responsibility, thinking of the impact this show will make. I sincerely hope that India sees its first female astronaut soon, and if 'Apollena' can play even a small part in inspiring that reality, I'll consider my mission accomplished."

Sandeep Baswana shared his excitement about being a part of Apollena and playing the role of Girdhar. He mentioned how his character is special to him because it showcases the extraordinary lengths a father will go to uplift his daughter.

He continued, "I think India needs more dads like Apollena's father – men who are willing to challenge the norms to let their daughter's soar. This role is my personal moonshot at changing perceptions about parenting and gender roles in our society."

The premiere date and time of Apollena is yet to be announced. The show will air on Colors TV.

