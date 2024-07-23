Anupamaa's Ashlesha Sawant enjoys monsoon vacation with Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia; WATCH

Do you plan to go on a monsoon trek soon? Anupamaa fame Ashlesha Sawant will give you travel goals as she has recently vacationed with Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, and more. The actress posted a clip where she was seen enjoying the waterfalls, which will definitely set your mood for a holiday with your besties.

Ashlesha Sawant strikes a candid pose with Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia:

Ashlesha Sawant who played the role of Meera in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya posted a cute video featuring them. It looks like she had gone on a monsoon trek with Shabir's wife Kanchi Kaul, her partner Sandeep Baswana, Ankush Salaria, producer Sameer Ahluwalia, Azai and Ivarr Ahluwalia who are the kids of Shabir and Kanchi.

Take a look at Ashlesha Sawant's video with Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia:

As seen in the video, Ashlesha is seen having candid moments with her friends. They are seen indulging in tug-of-war games. However, the best part of the video is when Sriti Jha is seen sitting on a rock amid a pool of water, while Shabir strikes a victory pose in the video. It looks like the Kumkum Bhagya stars had a perfect reunion with their other friends. "The Ahluwalias- so grateful to be part of such a beautiful warm family. Creating memories with my most favourite fabulous peeps. Friends who are family eternally", was the caption written by the actress.

Monsoon trekkers-Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ashlesha Sawant:

Shabir had also reacted to the video by sending heart emojis, while was all things adorable. However, this is not the first time that the Kumkum Bhagya buddies went on a trek. They have been on frequent monsoon treks even with Shikha Singh, Mugdha Chapekhar, and Ruchi Savarn, who played important roles in the romantic drama serial.

More about Kumkum Bhagya:

The Ektaa Kapoor serial has been one of the most loved and watched Hindi TV serials. It was all because of the crackling chemistry between Abhi (Shabir) and Pragya (Sriti). Their fan base has been countless worldwide, and the entire cast and crew of the show worked hard to keep their audiences engaged in the daily soap. It also looks like Ashlesha continues to maintain friendship with her besties Shabir and Sriti, despite exiting the serial.

