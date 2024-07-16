EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Baswana, Geeta Tyagi and Hitesh Dave roped in for Gul Khan's next; DEETS inside

Pinkvilla is dedicated to providing fresh and exclusive updates from the entertainment world for our readers and here we are back with yet another exciting news about an upcoming TV show. Renowned producer Gul Khan is all set to bring a new show soon and Pinkvilla has learned exclusive details about the project. The show is slated to air on Colors and will have seasoned actors like Sandeep Baswana, Geeta Tyagi, and Hitesh Dave in primary roles.

More about Gul Khan's new show

The producer of Imlie recently teased her fans about her upcoming project under her banner Four Lions Pvt Ltd. And now, we've learned that the show will feature well-known actors from the industry like Sandeep Baswana, Geeta Tyagi, and Hitesh Dave forming the primary cast. A little birdie has informed us that the show will revolve around family drama.

When contacted, Sandeep Baswana (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) confirmed being approached for the show and said, "Yes, I'm in talks but things are yet to finalize."

Take a look at Gul Khan's Instagram post hinting at her new show:

Geeta Tyagi (Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali) and Hitesh Dave (Saath Nibhana Saathiya) confirmed the news with Pinkvilla but declined to reveal any further details about their character and the project.

More about Gul Khan

Gul Khan has produced many masterpieces which have made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Khan's popular projects include TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaaz, Imlie, Qubool Hai, Dil Boley Oberoi, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka, Nazar and Namak Issak Ka among others.

Advertisement

Gul Khan was one of the few TV show producers to venture into producing web series. So far, she has popular OTT projects like Tanhaiyan and Aashiqana- Murder Ke Mausam Mein Pyaar among others.

Keep reading this space for more updates from the showbiz world.

ALSO READ: Imlie EXCLUSIVE: Producer Gul Khan CONFIRMS revamp; Ishika Vishwas to join Sai Ketan Rao, Adrija Roy in show