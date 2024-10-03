Archana Puran Singh reveals what The Great Indian Kapil Show Team talks about inside flight– Lassi, Mojaris to tasty Puri; Funny VIDEO

Archana Puran Singh, actress who is best known for her stint in Kapil Sharma’s comedy show maintains an active presence on social media. She often treats her fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. Now, in a recent video she posted, viewers get a peek at a fun conversation of her with the team of The Great Indian Kapil Show on the flight.

The clip starts with Archana Puran Singh asking Rajiv Thakur, “Puri wala 7 baje khulta hain Ambarsar mein? (The puri shop opens at 7 in Amritsar?)” The latter nods his head and Singh next asks Krushna Abhishek if he will have puri. Although he looks sleep-deprived with tired eyes, he responds with an enthusiastic yes. Kapil Sharma adds that it would be great if they have lassi afterwards.

Check out Archana Puran Singh’s video here:

Then the team engages in a fun banter as Krushna Abhishek teases Archana Puran Singh saying that she should take mojris from Amritsar. The actress plays along and says only gents-size fits her feet. Next Rajiv Thakur, who was recently seen in the web series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack suggests that Singh should try pinnis when she is in Amritsar. For the unversed, it is a sweet delicacy eaten in Punjab and North India during the winter.

But Kapil adds that they do not have enough time to fit so much in their itinerary. Singh adds, “Chalo khayenge, piyenge aur mojri kharidenge. (Let's go, we will eat, drink and buy mojris.)” Krushna advises that they should rest now as they are all tired.

Next, the actress turns the camera toward Sunil Grover who has an eye mask over his eyes and a face mask covering the lower part of his face. He removes the mask and says that his mouth opens when he sleeps, so he covers it.

The video is uploaded with the caption, “मेरी team मुझे मारेगी अब. इतने सारे videos डाले हैं उनके सोने के. (My team will beat me now as I have shared so many videos of them sleeping) Sorry Sunil, but you're too cute when you sleep like Batman.” It seems The Great India Kapil Show team is returning from Australia after their live shows.

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

