The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Why Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav feel Rohit Sharma is 'Ghajini' of team? WATCH

The upcoming episode of the Great Indian Couple Kapil Show, Season 2, will feature the celebrated prayers of the Indian cricket team. Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh will grace the show. The makers have already released the promo for the same. An intriguing moment occurred when Archana Puran Singh, quizzed the guests about who is the Ghajini, hinting at Aamir Khan’s iconic character in the film known for suffering from short-term memory loss. To which, Rohit Sharma playfully admitted to his forgetful nature.

In the promo, in response to Archana's query, Shivam Dube explains, "Thoda toss ke time pe naam bhul jaate hain (During the toss he forgets the names of the two sides of the coin)." However, Suryakumar Yadav quipped, "Nahi nahi, naam toh nahi bhulte, coin hi bhul jaate hain (No, he doesn't forget the name. He forgets the coin itself)." Earlier, in the preview video, Rohit Sharma remarked, "Yeh asli title hai mera (that’s my real title).”

Take a look at the promo here:

Rohit Sharma also shares who partied the most after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. The captain mentioned that he asked the players to celebrate the moment. Explaining the other side of the story, Shivam Dube said that Sharma was not this sweet on the phone at that time. Apart from the cricketers spilling tea about each other's secrets and interesting anecdotes, the episode is expected to be high on comedy.

Sunil Grover will again take on the role of the clueless The Great Khali or Kya Khali. One of the most memorable sketches will be delivered by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The duo is likely to play a parody of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol. Further, Soundous Moufakir brings charm with her beauty and humor.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 premiered on September 21 on Netflix. Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Vasan Bala, and Karan Johar were the guests in the pilot episode of the new season. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, it airs a new episode every Saturday.

