Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang reveals why she took up the role of a Chinese woman in Paatal Lok: 'I had to do it because...'

Chum Darang, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 18, recently opened up about the struggles she has faced as an actor from the Northeast in the Indian film industry. In a heartfelt interview with BBC India, she spoke about the deep-rooted racism in Bollywood, the lack of good roles for actors from her region, and how she once had to take up a stereotypical role just to survive in Mumbai.

Chum Darang recalled moving to Mumbai in 2018 with big dreams, hoping for equal opportunities. However, she soon encountered discrimination. She shared an incident from her early days when a group of young boys at a mall mocked her by calling her “momo” and “chow chow.” “I didn’t know how to react. I just gave them a look and left. They assumed that because I look a certain way, they could give me a Chinese name and insult me,” she said.

Things got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, with people making racist remarks and blaming her for the virus. “I want people to understand that we are also Indians. We might look different, but we belong to this country just as much as anyone else,” Chum added.

Despite her talent and performances in films like Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chum believes that Bollywood still fails to provide substantial roles for actors from the Northeast. “Roles for us are still not written properly. There are very few opportunities, and landing a lead role is extremely tough,” she revealed.

She spoke about her experience working in Paatal Lok, where she played a Chinese infomercial girl. “I took up that role because I needed money to survive in Mumbai. It was difficult, but I had no other option at the time. Later, I realized that I am meant for bigger things,” she admitted.

Chum acknowledged that while things are improving, Bollywood still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity. She hopes that more filmmakers will start writing meaningful roles for actors from diverse backgrounds. “We are surviving, but we need better representation. The industry needs to open up to talent beyond stereotypes,” she said.