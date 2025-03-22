Bigg Boss 18’s Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Alice Kaushik, and others reunite for Sara and Arfeen Khan’s Iftaar party; WATCH

On March 21 (Friday), Bigg Boss 18 couple Sara and Arfeen Khan hosted a grand Iftaar party in the city. Sara, who often boasted about hosting the best parties during her time in the Bigg Boss 18 house, welcomed many of her co-contestants. She interacted and posed with them as she played the perfect host.

Among the Bigg Boss 18 contestants, Vivian Dsena, Muskan Bamne, Eisha Singh, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerji, Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey and Alice Kaushik were spotted at Sara Khan’s Iftaar party. The couple wore stunning ethnic wear, twinning in black. Surprisingly, many of her guests also chose black outfits.

Check out the clips from Sara Khan’s Iftaar party below:

Vivian Dsena wore a black kurta set, Eisha Singh dazzled in a black gown with embellishments all over, while Alice Kaushik looked gorgeous in a blue embellished suit. Shehzada kept it casual in a black co-ord. Chaahat and Digvijay wore all-white outfits.

Sara Khan shared pictures and clips from the party on her Instagram story. Her twins were also there to welcome the guests. Surprisingly, Digvijay Rathee was also present at the party. Sara shared a clip on her Instagram story where Rathee and she called each other ‘pagal’ as they used to inside the Bigg Boss house.

Fans are enjoying the clips from Sara’s party as they waited long for a Bigg Boss 18 reunion. Although many contestants are missing from the party, the fans are happy to see the trio– Vivian, Alice, and Eisha reunite.

Sara also uploaded a selfie with Rathee and Pandey and wrote in the caption, “Beautiful evening where everyone came together as one for Iftaar gathering.”

For the unversed, Sara and her husband Arfeen were close to Rajat Dalal inside the house. Even after the latter’s exit, Dalal saved Sara from elimination on many occasions.