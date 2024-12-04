Namrata Shirodkar fought with sister Shilpa Shirodkar ahead of her entry into Bigg Boss 18; latter says, 'I really regret'

Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar, has been performing phenomenally inside the reality show Bigg Boss 18. The former actress recently went candid, speaking about her sister Namrata Shirodkar and the entire Ghattamaneni family, as she missed them dearly. Shilpa also revealed one of her biggest regrets prior to entering the show.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss 18, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap can be seen engaging in a heart-to-heart chat with Shilpa as they reminisced about the good old film days. When the filmmaker brought up the topic of her sister and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, Shilpa asked Anurag to relay to Namrata how badly she misses them all.

Furthermore, Shilpa opened up about her biggest regret before entering the show, as she revealed she had a major fight with Namrata, and the two did not speak for two weeks.

She said, “If you connect with her, tell her that I miss her a lot. Main kal se ussi ke baare mein bol rahi hoon (I’ve been talking about her since yesterday). I really, really miss them. I miss her so much, Anurag ji. In fact, meri aur uski fight ho gayi thi. Jab main andar aa rahi thi toh main do hafte usse baat nahi ki (In fact, we both had a fight when I was coming inside the show, and I did not speak to her for two weeks). I really regret it.”

Check out the glimpse here:

Moving on, Shilpa turned emotional as she revealed how her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, is simply everything to her. She further expressed her wish that her sister would come and meet her at least once inside the show.

This isn’t the first time that Shilpa’s brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu, or her sister Namrata Shirodkar has been mentioned inside the reality show.

For instance, in one of the previous episodes of BB18, host Salman Khan referred to Mahesh Babu as an actor who, despite his angry and rowdy cinematic appearances on screen, is, in fact, a completely humble and family-oriented man in real life.

Here’s what Salman Khan said about Mahesh Babu:

Listening to this, Shilpa could not help but take immense pride. She was seen getting teary-eyed and smiling while hearing the heightened praise for her brother-in-law.

For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar has been extremely close to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, and her social media is proof of the kind of equation they have shared over the years.

