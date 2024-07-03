Laughter Chefs: Karan Kundrra's lady luck Tejasswi Prakash's reaction on hearing 'Jiju yaha par' is priceless - Watch

Karan Kundrra was recently seen with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of Laughter Chefs. The program has garnered a strong following due to its delightful mix of comedy and features renowned television personalities showcasing their culinary skills. A recent video from the show's set, which caught the attention of TejRan enthusiasts, has quickly gained popularity.

Karan Kundrra spotted with Tejasswi Prakash on Laughter Chefs set:

The duo looked stunning as they were twinning in black and white outfits, respectively. Karan, in a humorous way, was telling the Paps that he had gone to a breakup party, however, Tejasswi's expression was unmissable when Paps addressed her boyfriend as jiju.





Watch Tejasswi Prakash's reaction to Karan Kundrra being called jiju:





Tejasswi Prakash gave the brightest smile when the paparazzi told Karan Kundrra, "Jiju yaha par," as they clicked his pictures. We should definitely take some pointers on rocking a stunning black off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown like the Naagin 6 actress. She really knows how to slay in black, doesn't she?

If we have to deconstruct Karan Kundrra's style game he loves to jacket up when in front of photographers. He teamed up a navy blue jacket with a white shirt, and black jeans and was twinning in style with his future 'baiko' (wife) Tejasswi, as seen in the video.

Advertisement

Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story:

It was during the stint of TejRan in Bigg Boss 15 that cupid struck and the couple fell in love with one another. Their romantic chemistry was one of the biggest and major highlights of the show.

Fans of the duo could never get over their cute chemistry and it has been three years since season 15 of Bigg Boss happened and the couple has been going strong since then. They have been looked upon as one of the most powerful pairs, and shell out perfect relationship goals.

Karan Kundrra's recent getaway:

The actor recently enjoyed a vacation in London with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The couple had been eagerly looking forward to this relaxing break. TejRan's Instagram was filled with all the wonderful moments they shared. Now that they're back in Mumbai, the actor is diving back into work, with his latest project being Laughter Chefs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash shares heartwarming PICS with Karan Kundrra amidst breakup rumors