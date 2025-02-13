Ashish Chanchlani SKIPS hosting Captain America screening; is India’s Got Latent backlash the reason?

Ashish Chanchlani who has been caught up in the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy announced on social media today (February 13) that he is not keeping well. The comedian who was supposed to host and attend a private screening of Captain America: Brave New World informed on social media that he would skip the event.

Ashish Chanchlani wrote on Instagram, “Hello Doston, I am not keeping well, so, unfortunately, I won't be able to attend and host the screening of the film 'Captain America Brave New World' on Valentine's Day. But don't worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know, I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000.”

Check out Ashish Chanchlani’s post below:

On February 6, the comedian announced on Instagram that he would be hosting a private screening of Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine's Day for single super soldiers. He also said that he would be there to watch the movie with everyone and meet them.

For the unversed, Ashish Chanchlani was on the panel of India’s Got Latent, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Jasprit Singh, and Samay Raina. All of them, along wiith the show’s organizer, face FIR charges and a probe is underway.

The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, accused them of using abusive language on the show. While Raina and Allahbadia have issued statements following the outrage over the latter’s comment on the show, Chanchlani has remained silent.

The episode of India's Got Latent that stirred all controversy has been taken down from YouTube. Meanwhile, in his statement, Samay Raina confirmed deleting all episodes from the platform.

On January 12, Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, recorded her statement at Khar Police Station. On the other hand, Samay has been summoned twice by Mumbai Police, but he requested for extension as he is currently busy touring the US and Canada.