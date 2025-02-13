Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Mumbai Police summons Samay Raina again over India’s Got Latent scandal; Latter seeks more time

The internet is abuzz with news of the controversy surrounding some of the most famous content creators in the country—Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apurva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jasprit Sing. In the latest development, stand-up comedian Samay Raina has been summoned once again by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the controversy surrounding his YouTube show India’s Got Latent. This comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the show’s content.

Officials confirmed that Samay Raina , who is currently in the U.S., has requested more time to respond to the summons. He is expected to return by the third week of March. The Cyber Cell has also issued notices to around 40 people who were involved in filming 18 episodes of the show.

In addition to questioning individuals, the authorities have asked YouTube to remove all 18 episodes from its platform. While the controversial episode that caused outrage was taken down within two days, officials say they are still working with YouTube to remove the rest.

Meanwhile, the Khar police have gathered statements from at least 10 people following a complaint, as the episodes were filmed at a studio in Khar in November 2024. Officials confirmed that no arrests have been made so far, and further action will be taken after reviewing statements and scrutinizing the content.

Speaking about the case, on February 12, Samay Raina issued his first statement regarding the controversy. Stating that he would cooperate with all agencies, he mentioned that he had deleted all India's Got Latent episodes from YouTube.

Amid the uproar against the content creators, a few celebrities have come out in their support. Aly Goni and Munawar Faruqui extended their support to Samay. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant and Uorfi Javed urged netizens to forgive Ranveer Allahbadia .

