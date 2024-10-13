Baba Siddique Death: MC Stan, Jannat Zubair, Jay Bhanushali, and others arrive at former Minister’s house to pay last respects

The country is mourning the loss of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique’s death. The former minister was close to A-listers in the Bollywood industry and celebrities in the television industry. Many of them, including Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, MC Stan, and Pooja Bhatt, among others, arrived at Baba Siddique’s house on October 13 (Sunday) evening to pay their last respects.

Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan arrived early in the evening to pay his condolences to Baba Siddique. He wore all white as he stepped out of the former Minister’s home and went inside.

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist Pooja Bhatt was also among the mourners who arrived at Baba Siddique’s home to pay their last respects. She wore a black shirt and straight pants as she came. Earlier this morning, she also posted a heartfelt note on social media, paying her tribute to Siddique.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali also arrived at Baba Siddique’s home. This morning, the actress posted a picture of Siddique with her daughter, Tara, and penned an emotional caption.

Laughter Chefs’ Jannat Zubair also arrived late in the evening to offer her final respects to the former Minister.

An emotional Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Sayed, were spotted leaving the Siddique residence after meeting the former Minister's family. The latter was also seen at Cooper Hospital in the morning to meet Siddique's family.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mannara Chopra, Arti Singh, and her husband were also among the mourners who arrived at the Minister's residence later in the evening to pay their last respects.

For the unversed, these celebrities were regulars at Baba SIddique's Iftar party. Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by three unidentified individuals in Mumbai on Saturday (October 12) night, will be given a state funeral. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have confirmed that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang was involved in the former minister’s murder.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad visits hospital to offer condolences to Baba Siddique’s family