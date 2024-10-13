Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad visits hospital to offer condolences to Baba Siddique’s family

In a tragic incident, on Saturday (October 12), former Maharashtra minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unidentified individuals in Bandra East, Mumbai. He was known for his close ties with Bollywood and television celebrities. Many of them are standing strong with his family during this tough time. Former actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan’s husband Anas Saiyad was also spotted at the hospital.

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad were regulars at Baba Siddique's annual Iftar party in Mumbai. Eariler today, the former actress’ husband was seen getting out of his car in front of the Cooper Hospital with a pack of water bottles. He arrived to extend his support to the family.

Check out Anas Saiyad’s video below:

Baba Siddique was brought to Lilavati Hospital following the incident, but he was declared dead upon arrival. Later, his body was taken to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. Two accused have been arrested in connection with this case. Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Salman Khan, among many others were seen visiting Lilavati Hospital last night Television actors Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Mahhi Vij, Yuvika Chaudhary, among others took to social media to share their tributes to the late Minister.

Baba Siddhique's close friend Salman Khan reportedly cancelled the shoot of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar to mourn his loss. It is no secret that both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shared a close bond with Siddique.

For the unversed, Sana Khan retired from the entertainment industry after marrying her husband Anas Saiyad in 2020. She had a highly successful career in the Hindi film industry and also made appearances in South Indian films. After participating in Bigg Boss 6, she also extensively worked in the television industry.

