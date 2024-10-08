Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan is charging Rs 60 crore per month for hosting the reality show? Find out his fees and total earnings

Salman Khan's association with Bigg Boss has a huge fanbase as ardent viewers of the show eagerly wait to see the superstar every weekend on Television. The stardom that Salman brings to the reality show is unmatched. Considering his ever-growing popularity and demand, Salman Khan reportedly draws a hefty amount, approximately Rs 60 crores per month for hosting this reality show. Yes, you read that right!

According to a Hindustan Times report, Salman Khan, the star of Bigg Boss has indeed hiked his remuneration compared to the last season of Bigg Boss. As per the portal's report, Salman's fees are a combination of per-episode fees and a lump sum contract amount. The report suggests that the final figure Salman draws every month charge is approximately Rs 60 crore.

However, as per portal's sources, if Bigg Boss 18 runs for 15 weeks as the previous seasons have aired then Salman Khan is set to earn close to Rs 250 crore, a staggering amount that justifies Salman's stardom and demand.

It has been more than a decade since Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss. Since then, the audiences are used to seeing the superstar entertaining audience, schooling contestants, sharing memorable moments and adding his charm to every season.

When Salman is absent due to legal or film commitments, the show's ratings tend to drop, indicating that he is the main driving force behind its popularity. In a recent promo, Salman Khan humorously imagined himself hosting Bigg Boss 38, promising to entertain his fans with his hosting ability for many more years to come.

Advertisement

Currently, Salman Khan is hosting Bigg Boss Season 18. The season premiered on October 6, and 18 contestants are currently locked inside the reality show with no access to the outside world. This season also features a unique contestant, a donkey.

On the grand premiere episode, Salman declared two contestants, Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena, as the top 2 finalists. This is the first time that the two finalists were announced on the premiere day itself.

This season promises non-stop entertainment, shocking twists and turns introduced by Bigg Boss and more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik opens up about dad's suicide and mom's demise; Salman Khan praises her resilience saying 'There is 100% chance of...'