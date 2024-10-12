Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan imitates Sanjay Dutt on Rajkummar Rao's request; says 'Bohot maarega Sanju'

Bigg Boss Season 18 first weekend ka vaar episode is set to premiere tonight, October 12. On this special night, popular actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will grace the show to promote their movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Upon arriving, Rajkummar will be seen requesting Salman Khan to imitate Sanjay Dutt from the 90s.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 18 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's interaction with host Salman Khan. We see Rajkummar requested Salman, "90s aap aur Sanju baba. Aap Sanju baba bane aur mai aapke jaisa acting karunga (From the 90s, you act like Sanju baba and I will act like you)

It was then seen how Salman perfectly imitated Sanjay Dutt by speaking in his tone and making gestures like him. On the other hand, Rajkummar mimics Salman Khan. Triptti Dimri is all smiles as she sees them enact. Towards the end of the promo, Salman quipped, "Bohot maarega Sanju (Sanju will hit me)" and laughed.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo ft Rajkummar and Triptii here-

The caption of this promo read, "Rajkummar ne aakar ki aisi masti, Salman Khan ne bhi ki Sanju Baba ki mimicry."

The first weekend ka vaar of the season is expected to be a star-studded night as many celebrities will be seen joining Salman Khan and interacting with the inmates. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii, Mallika Sherawat will also be seen on Bigg Boss 18. Not only them but the Laughter Chefs team—Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, and others—will also grace the show.

Advertisement

In another promo, it was seen that Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar get into a war of words after the former thinks that a few inmates are hiding and eating. During the fight, Avinash smirked, and Shilpa warned him not to do that. This left him furious, and he asked Shilpa not to play "woman card." After hearing this, Shilpa broke down into tears. Salman Khan will be seen reacting to this incident in tonight's episode.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

In the first week of Bigg Boss 18, Muskan Bamne, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Chaahat Pandey, and Gunaratna Sadavarte are nominated to get evicted. From them, one of the contestants' journey will end after receiving fewer votes from the audience.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates about your favorite shows!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, October 11 Written Update: Vivian Dsena slams Chaahat Pandey for throwing food; questions her 'Tu jaha se aati hai vaha aise hi karte hai?'