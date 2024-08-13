9 TV couples who broke off their engagements: Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel, Charu Asopa-Neeraj Malviya and more

Celebrity relationships have always been an intriguing topic of discussion. While some romances withstand the test of time, others end up on mutual terms or with ugly battles in public. There have been several TV actors who were once in a firm relationship and even took their affair to the next level by getting engaged. However, they realized future complexities with each other and broke off just before walking down the aisle.

Look at some of the ex-couples who called off their engagements:

1. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna Upen Patel’s love story is not hidden from the world. It began in front of the cameras when they were participants in Bigg Boss 8. The couple went on to take part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and got engaged on its stage.

The reason for Karishma and Upen’s breakup is still not clear. Talking to Pinkvilla at that time, Karishma said, "Sometimes two wonderful people or good souls are not meant to be together. That’s what happened to us. Upen is a wonderful soul. We connected very strongly, but things didn’t move the way we wanted them to.” On the other hand, Upen had accused her of playing the victim card in a series of cryptic tweets.

While the actress is actively working and married to businessman Varun Bangera, Upen has distanced himself from showbiz.

2. Karam Rajpal and Shivaleeka Oberoi

Karam Rajpal and Shivaleeka Oberoi were head over heels in love with each other when the former was establishing his roots in TV and the latter was an assistant director at Sajid Nadiadwala Films. The two got officially engaged in a private roka ceremony in 2018 after a few years of dating.

In a now-deleted post, Karam had posted a picture with his ladylove from their roka ceremony along with a heartwarming note that read, "Duniya ne bahut 'roka', but no power in the world could stop me from making you mine, forever! #SealedTheDeal #ShivaleeKaram #RokaCeremony."

Just before foraying into Bollywood, Shivaleeka stunned many with her claims of just being friends with Karam. She debunked all reports suggesting her engagement with the actor. Cut to the present, Shivaleeka is married to filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. Karam appeared last in the romantic drama Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak.

3. Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol

Back in 2016, Mansi Srivastava got engaged to actor Mohit Abrol after being in a relationship with him for eight long years. The duo had a traumatic separation where Mohit accused Mansi of cheating on him with her Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se co-star Arhaan Behll. The former penned a long note on social media wherein he alleged the latter of using him.

Presently, Mansi is enjoying her marital bliss with photographer Kapil Tejwani while Mohit is still single.

4. Charu Asopa-Neeraj Malviya

Charu Asopa got engaged with her Mere Angne Mein co-star Neeraj Malviya in 2016. They portrayed on-screen siblings in the show. However, within a year of being together, the couple parted ways due to reasons best known to them.

In 2019, Charu tied the knot with Sushmita Sen’s younger brother Rajeev Sen. However, even with this relationship, the actress couldn’t last for a long time. The pair ended their marriage on a bitter note in 2023. They are currently co-parenting daughter Ziana.

Before Rajeev, Charu was settled with a Marwari businessman from Rajasthan. She took divorce from him in 2016 citing compatibility issues. Meanwhile, Neeraj is still searching for the right one.

5. Rakhi Sawant and Elesh Parujanwala

Rakhi Sawant often grabs headlines for her personal life. She started the trend of swayamvar shows on TV and chose NRI contestant Elesh Parujanwala as her partner. The entire nation witnessed their engagement which was later called off. The Bigg Boss fame revealed that she signed the show solely for money as she needed to buy a house for herself.

In 2019, Rakhi secretly took the plunge with Ritesh. The duo made their first public appearance in Bigg Boss 15. However, she called it quits with him after finding that he hadn’t divorced his first wife. The dancing queen then had a nikah with Adil Khan Durrani. The two parted ways on an ugly note within a year of their marriage.

6. Karan Singh Grover and Barkha Bisht

Karan Singh Grover and Barkha Bisht fell in love with each other during the shoot of their debut show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. They got engaged in 2004 and parted ways in 2006.

Presently, Karan is happily married to Bipasha Basu and Barkha is going through a divorce with Indraneil Sengupta.

7. Romit Raj and Shilpa Shinde

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Shilpa Shinde was once engaged to her Maayka co-star Romit Raaj. Their marriage was called off at the last minute in 2009 after Shilpa had a change of heart.

While the Bigg Boss 11 winner is still living her bachelorette life, Romit is married to Tina Kakkar.

8. Ratan Rajput and Abhinav Sharma

Ratan Rajput also conducted her swayamvar on national TV in 2010. She selected Abhinav Sharma for the show and got engaged to him. They later separated citing compatibility issues.

Ratan had then stated that like any other couple, they too experienced problems that could not be sorted out and so, they broke up amicably.

9. Maheck Chahal-Ashmit Patel

Ashmit Patel, who rose to fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 4, was in a live-in relationship with Wanted actress Maheck Chahal for five long years. While holidaying in Spain, the model proposed to his ladylove and they got engaged in 2017.

However, fate had something else written for them. They soon began facing compatibility issues and eventually called it quits in 2020.

