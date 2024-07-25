Barzakh Episode 3 Promo: Sanam Saeed to make you question your identity in Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid's serial

Pakistani dramas have become very famous in India, the latest being Barzakh. The serial that features Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Salman Shahid premiered on 19th July. The first two episodes have already managed to make a space in the hearts of fans. Now, the makers have released the promo for episode 3, which is intriguing as well as mysterious.

Everything you should know about Barzakh episode 3 promo:

Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan's Barzakh is a supernatural drama serial, and the latest serial shows Sanam questioning her own identity. She can be heard saying, "All my life, I came from the mountains I know. I am different, I know. But I can no longer live in the dark, a stranger to myself. What am I? Why am I?"

The name of her character in the Pakistani serial is Scheherezade, and the cinematography will transport you to a different universe.

Take a look at Barzakh episode 3 promo here:

One look at Sanam Saeed will make you believe her character is layered, complex, and abstract. You get consumed by her words and drown in her world of thoughts meticulously, which is poetic as well as haunting. Well, for all the Fawad Khan fans as well, episode 3 will be airing tomorrow, July 26, at 8 pm, on Zee5 and Zee Zindagi's YouTube channel in India.

Fawad Khan on Barzakh:

During an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, when Fawad Khan was asked on how he prepped up for his role in Barzakh, he had an interesting reply. The actor said, "We had a very detailed prep for the show. We did discussions and readings about how to tackle the character. My character, in particular, Shehryar, who is an unhinged psychiatrist, unhinged in the sense that he's a candidate for therapy himself. While shooting, it was emotionally disturbing on many levels but it was a complex character that reading itself was self-explanatory in many ways."

More about Barzakh:

The Pakistani serial has been directed by Asim Abbasi and has been set in the picturesque location of Hunza Valley, Pakistan. The show deals with issues related to mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity. You can watch the show every Tuesday and Friday at 8 pm, only on Zee 5 and Zindagi YouTube channel.



