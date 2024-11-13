Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary blessed with second baby boy; announces name of her child in grand ceremony

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary, who was seen in Bigg Boss 11, recently embraced motherhood for the second time as she welcomed a baby boy. On November 11, 2024, Sapna organized a grand naming ceremony for her little one. The event took place in the presence of thousands of people including her fans, celebrities, social media creators and so on.

As per Money Control's report, singer Babu Maan revealed the name of Sapna Choudhary and her husband Veer Sahu's newborn son. A video of the naming ceremony went viral on social media where Babu Maan announced Sapna and Veer's son's name, which is Shah Veer. Reportedly, the name announcement ceremony was a grand event with both Haryanvi and Punjabi celebrities attending it.

The Bigg Boss 11 fame also shared a picture on her Instagram story where singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala congratulated Sapna and her husband for their newborn son, Shah Veer.

Take a look at Sapna Choudhary's status here-

Despite being a popular personality on social media, Sapna Choudhary managed to keep her personal life quite private. She didn't reveal details of being pregnant during her first child and was also tightlipped about her second pregnancy. For the uninformed, Sapna and Veer are parents to a four-year-old baby boy, who is named Porus, before they welcomed their second child.

Speaking about her career in the showbiz industry, Sapna Choudhary is a Haryanvi folk dancer and entertainer, and she was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 11. She garnered a huge fanbase on the show for her unfiltered personality.

Now, Mahesh Bhatt is set to make a powerful biopic tentatively titled Madam Sapna, on Sapna Choudhary's life. Based on Sapna Choudhary's life, Madam Sapna will portray her journey. It will depict how an orchestra dancer rose from the rigid and challenging terrains of Haryana to the glamorous red carpet of Cannes. The movie will revolve around Sapna's life, showcasing her struggles, dreams, and spirit.

In collaboration with Vinay Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt's film Madam Sapna will be produced under the banner of Shining Sun Studios.

