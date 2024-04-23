Bride-to-be Arti Singh is basking in joy as she is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life, Dipak Chauhan. From star-studded bachelorette night to grand Haldi ceremony, the actress' pre-wedding festivities have begun, with many celebrities in attendance. Arti and Dipak's sangeet ceremony is scheduled for today (April 23), and Pinkvilla brings you an exclusive list of the attendees.

As the couple will be getting married on April 25, the pre-wedding functions have begun. Apart from family, several of Arti and Krushna Abhishek's close friends from the industry will also be seen attending the sangeet tonight.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's Sangeet's guest list

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's grand sangeet ceremony will be held in Versova, Mumbai. Below is the list of celebrities attending the Bigg Boss 13 fame's sangeet night:

Ragini Khanna

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

Yuvika Chaudhary

About Arti Singh's Haldi ceremony:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's haldi ceremony took place on April 22. Dance, love, and emotions were all in the air as the couple was all set to embark on this beautiful journey. From Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah to Kishwer Merchantt, Yuvika Chaudhary, Aparna Dixit, and Suyyash Rai several celebrities were seen dancing their hearts out at Arti's haldi. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Ditching the basic yellow outfits, Arti chose a combination of green and pink lehenga for this special occasion and looked absolutely gorgeous. Meanwhile, Dipak opted for a printed white kurta set.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's wedding:

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to exchange wedding vows in just two days on April 25. The rumors of their wedding have been doing rounds since last year. It was Krushna Abhishek who confirmed the news of Arti Singh's wedding in February 2024. He even mentioned that the first wedding invitation would be given to their uncle, Govinda.

Ahead of her wedding, Arti visited Kashi Vishwanath to seek blessings. Recently, she revealed that she will tie the knot at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai. Speaking about Arti's mysterious partner, the actress shared the first picture with Dipak Chauhan on Valentine's Day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh's fiancé Dipak Chauhan used to vote for her during Bigg Boss 13 at late mother's request