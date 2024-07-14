Bigg Boss 13 fame Vishal Aditya Singh recalls last meeting with Sidharth Shukla and receiving news of his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Vishal Aditya Singh is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry and has a decent fan following too. Recently, the actor appeared in Paras Chhabra's podcast and had a lengthy conversation with the latter. They discussed dealing with trolls, Vishal's journey in the entertainment industry, and also his last interaction with Sidharth Shukla.

Vishal Aditya Singh recalls his last meeting with Sidharth Shukla:

Recalling Vishal Aditya Singh and Sidharth Shukla's arguments from Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra asked the former to reveal what his last conversation with the late actor was.

Sharing this, Vishal Aditya Singh said, "I was doing gym at home and I got a call from an unknown number. When I answered the call, I said, 'Hello', he (Sidharth Shukla) said, 'Hello' I asked, 'Who is this?' Sidharth said, 'Tera baap bol rha hu'. Also, I'm in my chill mood as everything was over."

Vishal expressed his confusion about not knowing who was talking to him and mentioned that he started abusing. Vishal shared that Shukla told him, "Abey gaali mat diyo. Shukla bol rha hu."

He cited how Sidharth applauded him for performing an underwater stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shared how he wouldn't have done that underwater stunt if he was ever asked to do it.

Vishal recalled how Sidharth Shukla praised his performance in Rohit Shetty's hosted stunt-based reality show. The actor added, "Shukla bohot teda aadmi hai, voh nahi samaj mei aayega kisi ko, lekin aap samajne ki koshish hi mat karo."

The Chand Jalne Laga actor said that Sidharth called him again after a few days and asked him to hang out for drinks. He reminisced how they did bar hopping and Sidharth even came to his house.

Vishal recalls receiving news of Sidharth's demise:

The actor recalled the tragic incident and said, "After 3-4 weeks, I was shooting with Sana Makbul and I had a thought of calling Shukla and asking him out for drinks because I enjoy drinking with good company or good girls. So I called him and in the morning I got a message that he passed away."

Vishal mentioned they had a mutual liking towards each other and Sidharth's mom also liked him. The actor said that even the late actor's mom knew that they had met and they would meet again.

Speaking about Sidharth Shukla's demise, the actor left for his heavenly abode on September 2, 2021.

