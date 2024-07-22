Why did Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh not invite Asim Riaz to her star-studded wedding? Former shares SHOCKING reason

Bigg Boss 13 fame, actress Arti Singh got married to her long-time beau Dipak Chauhan some time back and the wedding was the talk of the town. From Bollywood celebrities to Bigg Boss 13 contestants, several marked their attendance at Arti's big day. In a recent interaction, Arti mentioned not inviting Asim Riaz to her special and even shared the reason for doing so.

Arti Singh recently appeared on Paras Chhabra's podcast. When Paras asked if she is still connected with Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Arti shared, "I talk to everyone."

Why did Arti Singh not invite Asim Riaz to her wedding?

Paras asked Arti the names of the people she invited to her wedding from Bigg Boss 13. Arti revealed that she called him, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Shefali Jariwala. She said, "I talk to these people at least once in two months."

Paras asked Arti whether she called Asim Riaz and she said, "I didn't call Asim and Shefali Bagga." Chhabra recalled how she shared a bond with Asim.

Speaking of which, Arti shared, "I never felt warmth from Asim. I wish good for him. I used to meet him at the gym. I never felt like I did a show with him. It can be that he is hurt because of something that I did on the show."

Arti elaborated, "It's not that he is wrong, even I might be wrong. Even though I met him every second day, I never felt warmth. That is the reason I didn't invite him. My wedding was my life's biggest dream and happiest moment and I wanted to invite only those people who were happy."

The Bigg Boss 13 fame explained, "Happy as in who are willing to come from their heart. Not someone who thinks that 'I'll go'. I wanted those people who would put everything aside and come for my wedding. So many people called me and told me that even if I didn't invite them they would come."

Arti Singh talks about friends reacting to her wedding news:

Arti revealed how everyone including Vishal Aditya Singh reached out to her when they saw her wedding announcement news in the newspaper. The actress mentioned that she realized that everyone was happy for her. Arti cited that even if she doesn't talk to Asim, everyone in Bigg Boss 13 knew that she is eager to get married but still a few didn't call her.

Arti expressed how she wanted those people to attend the wedding who were happy about her marriage. The actress shared how she always wanted a friend-studded wedding and all her friends Ankita Lokhande, Aparna Dixit and many others were there.

For the uninformed, Arti Singh tied the knot with long-time beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

