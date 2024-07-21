Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh shares unseen VIDEO from her Mehendi ceremony; reveals receiving surprise from loved ones

Arti Singh's grand pre-wedding festivities caught everyone's eye. From star-studded sangeet to haldi, the actress's pre-wedding functions were nothing less than a gala event. Today again, Arti dropped a heartwarming video from her Mehendi ceremony, revealing how she was surprised by her loved ones during this special phase of her life.

Arti Singh shares video from her Mehendi ceremony:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arti Singh shares an unseen video from her Mehendi ceremony. Sharing this heartwarming clip filled with love, laughter and fun, the actress reveals how she was surprised by her loved ones during that special day,

In the caption of this post, the Bigg Boss 13 fame mentions how she planned to put Mehendi at night without any celebration. However, she shares how her loved ones visited her house with dholaks and turned her Mehendi night into a celebration.

Sharing this post, Arti Singh wrote, "Maine socha tha main sirf ek raat Pehele Mehendi laga lungi. But I dint know I was so much loved tht everybody turned up. Dholak bhi aa gayi. Sabne baja li. Banna banni gaye. And it turned out be one another function. Thank u god. My home was filled with love and laughter."

Watch Arti Singh's video here:

About Arti Singh's personal life

It was April 22, 2024, when their pre-wedding festivities began. After grand pre-wedding functions like Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi, Arti Singh tied the knot with long-time beau Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

While the wedding was attended by family and close friends, their reception was a star-studded affair graced by several celebrities from Bollywood and Television. Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants like Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, and other celebrities were also seen at Arti's wedding reception.

After all the wedding festivities ended, the newlyweds travelled to Paris for their Honeymoon. Arti has shared several glimpses from their vacation on her social media account.

Speaking about Arti Singh's professional life, the actress has been a part of numerous fictional and non-fictional shows such as Parichay, Uttaran, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Waaris, Bigg Boss 13, Shravani and more.

