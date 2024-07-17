PICS: Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh redefines six yards of elegance in gold saree; serves 24K pure magic

Arti Singh has been enjoying marital bliss with her hubby Dipak Chauhan. Be it spending quality time, exploring international destinations, or setting fitness goals together, the couple has been on cloud nine. Talking about Arti, the actor has been a part of several shows and maintains an active social media presence, giving a peek into her life. This time, she is turning heads with her new saree look, and we cannot stop but fall in love with her elegance.

Arti Singh serves classy and regal vibes in gold attire

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Arti Singh shared a series of photographs of her wearing a timeless golden saree adorned with a plain black border. The saree was masterfully pleated in the front and flawlessly draped. The fabric appeared luxurious and shimmery, which made us gasp and gush. The body-hugging piece shined bright against her fair complexion.

Arti Singh carried the six yards of elegance with confidence and paired the ensemble with a matching boat neck blouse. The open pallu style screamed all things gorgeous. The Waaris actor completed her look with golden hoops and a pendant. Flaunting the newlywed vibe, Arti also wore a chooda.

Have a look at her pictures here:

Fans gush over Arti Singh's saree look

Reacting to Arti Singh's latest photos in saree, one of her fans wrote, "You look gorgeous and glamour and your saree soo beautiful." Another admirer expressed, "Bhut jyada pariii lg rii ho Aarti didi mujhe app bigg Boss m thi jbse mujhe achi lgti ho Aarti didi I love u so much." Further, a comment read, "I love your dressing sense, you choose so pretty colors always."

About Arti Singh

Arti Singh is one of the well-known personalities in the television industry who is best known for shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. Her popularity saw a significant rise owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

On her personal front, she married her businessman boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25 this year.

