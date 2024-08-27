Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in vibrant red traditional fit, but its her smile that steals the show

Shehnaaz Gill doesn't need an introduction. After making a mark in the Punjabi and television industry, she has now stepped into Bollywood. Despite her rising success, she remains down-to-earth. Recently, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant was seen at an event, where she was praised for her humble attitude.

Shehnaaz Gill made a guest appearance at a Dahi Handi event in Mumbai, and she looked like a sight to behold. The talented actress opted for a long red-colored Anarkali dress with golden lace work. She tied her hair in a loose braid while accessing the look with pretty jhumkas. However, it was her smile that got most of the attention.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

In the video, the vibrant Shehnaaz Gill posed for the paparazzi, but considering her security, she was rushed into her vanity. The actress still managed to oblige a few fans with pictures.

Shehnaaz has always been extremely considerate of her fans and has always posed for pictures with them. She once even went all out against security personnel who disrespected the fans.

Shehnaaz Gill's popularity sky-rocketed after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress-singer had a beautiful bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Arti Singh. Throughout the show, she was pretty vocal about her liking towards Shukla. While the duo had many fights, they couldn't stay apart for long, making fans ship for them as #SidNaaz.

After Bigg Boss 13, Gill debuted on the 70mm screens with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was also a part of Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. While the actress is rumored to be dating Raghav Juyal, the couple has refuted the buzz.

