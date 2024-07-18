Shehnaaz Gill amps up her airport fashion game with blue denim jacket, black palazzo pants; see PICS

Shehnaaz Gill's fashion game has been appreciated ever since she made her presence in the Bigg Boss house. After taking part in the controversial reality show, 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' has left fans swooning with her stunning fashionable pictures. Earlier today, Gill was spotted at Mumbai Airport flaunting her love for denim like a pro.

Shehnaaz Gill creates ripples at Mumbai airport with her sartorial pick:

Shehnaaz Gill, took to her Instagram story to flaunt her gorgeous look in a denim jacket, which she paired with black palazzos. She wrote a caption that read, "New York m coming."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's latest airport look here-

Reports floating online suggest that the Thank You For Coming actress has gone to the USA for her first music concert. For fans living in America, it is great news as Shehnaaz will be starting her USA concert tour from New York, which would be her first stop.

The Bigg Boss 13 star is also known for her friendly nature with the paps. She had told them, "Main jaa rahi hoon America, main bhi nahi gayi pehli baar jaa rahi hoon (I am going to America. I have not gone earlier, would be going for the first time.)"

More about Shehnaaz Gill:

The actress has come a long way after doing her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She has undergone a massive transformation, lost oodles of weight, and followed a strict diet regime to look glam best in the entertainment industry. The actress had a very close bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla and after he passed away, she kept in contact with his mom Rita.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's fans used to fondly call them Sidnaaz, and their chemistry both on and off-screen was like that of a true, untold love story; filled with purity, devotion, and piousness.

On the work front, she made her big Hindi debut with the Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was also seen in the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and had posted clips of attending Justin Bieber's iconic concert at the Ambani party.

"Guys, Justin Bieber bilkul mere samne hoga, oh my god! (Justin Bieber right in front of me, oh my god!). Gill could be heard telling in the video, that she had posted.