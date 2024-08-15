THROWBACK: When late-Sidharth Shukla shared nostalgic moments from Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 with Arjun Kapoor; WATCH

Sidharth Shukla may not be among us, but he surely resides in the hearts of all his fans. He had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and in today's throwback segment, shared by the actor, who had remembered his journey from his days at the stunt-based reality show.

To talk about the throwback clip shared by the late Sidharth Shukla once. It began with host Arjun Kapoor saying, "Apni nazre ess taraf kijiye (Please see this side), referring to a tall building. He then says, "Beta etni acting kaise kar lete hoh (How do you act so well)?

Shukla cannot stop smiling, and Kapoor further asks, "Raatko kya pehnke sote hoh (What do you wear and sleep in the night?) The nation wants to know."

The late Balika Vadhu actor said no to boxers when another contestant said the same. The Singham Again actor in the BTS video said, "Shukla sahab pani mei nai jaenge. Aapko points nai diye jaenge (Shukla will not go in the water, so will not get the points.)" He is then seen swimming like a fish in the pool.

Arjun then tells him to narrate a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue, and the late star says, "Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye harna padta hai. Aur har ke jeetne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai. (Sometimes, you have to lose to win. And the one who wins after losing is called a Baazigar.)"

Well, in another instance, Arjun told Sidharth, "Ramp hai aur walk karna hai. Jab high heel mei chaloge toh bahut ache lagoge. (There’s a ramp to walk on. You’ll look great when you walk in high heels.)"

Shukla looked funny walking on a narrow rod built over the swimming pool in a pair of yellow heels before he tripped into the water. The end of the video was the best when the moment came when Sidharth was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. Arjun Kapoor had coveted him the trophy.

If you take a look at the video, you will surely have an emotional moment thinking of what an iconic star he was, who touched the hearts of everyone with his smile, words, and actions.



