Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gori Nagori on participating in Salman Khan’s show: I thought it was a fake call

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 on Saturday, and one of the participants revealed on the controversial reality show is Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla before entering the house, Gori opened up about participating in the sixteenth season, her admiration for Salman Khan, and a lot more. Speaking about how she was approached for the show, Gori says, “At first I thought it was a fake call, so my manager (Sunny Chaudhary) and I immediately said no to it.”

She further adds, “But since Sunny was coordinating with them, one day he came and told me that I am going to the Bigg Boss house, and I was truly over the moon. I have seen the earlier seasons of the show, and I really like it.” Gori Nagori was excited about meeting the Dabangg actor too. “I’ll be meeting him for the first time, and I am a big fan of his. I really like Maine Pyar Kiya (Salman’s 1989 romantic-musical movie). It’s an amazing film and I have seen it so many times already. I see a lot of his films actually,” informs Gori.