Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s dad on her battling work fatigue, Equation with Shiv, Priyanka

“Both of them are contestants and both of them are playing the game the way they feel is better for them. As far as friendship is concerned, it’s always good to be friends, and Nimrit will always extend a hand of friendship. But it may be contrary to someone’s new year’s resolution. From Nimrit’s side, she is open to friendship with all. The other person will have to now maybe cancel the new year’s resolution and come forward, but Nimrit will definitely take the first step,” says Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the popular contestants on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 , and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress’s father Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia opened up on his daughter’s journey in the controversial reality show. He says that Nimrit is playing the game exceedingly well. “She has come this far and I am sure she will reach the finale as well. All she has to do now is concentrate on herself and she will be roaring,” states Nimrit’s father. He also spoke about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ’s growing animosity, and if there is scope for the duo to bury their hatchet in the future.

He also applauds Nimrit for opening up on her mental health issues. “Nimrit has voiced this subject, which is commendable, and the media and the industry is appreciating that which is very good. It is also an applause to her, which reflects her strong personality as a strong woman. But perhaps it’s not depression, she suffered from chronic work fatigue because it's a little demanding kind of an industry, and demanding kind of work. Perhaps long hours (of work) led to that, but then she took medication and she started recovering,” adds the father.

Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia elaborates, “She performed to deliver the best. The moment she identified there is a problem, the diagnosis came out to be chronic work fatigue and not depression. So before she could go into that stage of depressession she addressed it, and that has helped her to recover much faster. So she is now mentally capable to take on more challenging tasks and roles.”

He also reacts on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare’s reported romance. “This is a report only. Report and rumours are as reported. It is too early to say anything. Their friendship is there for everyone to see, and after hundred days people are not clear on what is the relationship which is going on between two people in the house. This is far too early to say anything about this relationship or this friendship,” says Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia.

He adds that his daughter also need not be scared of any contestant. “She is strong enough to handle everybody and she will prove it in the next 30 days.” Meanwhile, besides Nimrit, who else does he feel deserves to win the show? “Nimrit has to win, but yes if it is asked to her - who would she like to give the trophy - then don’t be surprised when she says that Stan and Shiv are also deserving,” Gurdeep Singh Ahluwalia shares.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is presently in its 16th season, and Salman Khan returned to host the show after having headlined a couple of past seasons as well. The original entrants in the show this time includes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Shiv Thakare. Vikkas Manaktala later participated as a wild card entry. The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is likely to happen in a month’s time.

