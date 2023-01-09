Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother feels she should be careful of THIS contestant

He further adds, “I was so happy to meet her because we are meeting each other after three and a half months. She was especially very happy to see me because she hadn’t seen me at all in all this while, though at least I was able to see her on TV. It was quite a nice experience. I have told her she is looking very nice, people really like her and she should continue playing the game the way she has.”

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most watched reality shows, and recently some family members of the contestants entered the house to surprise the participants. Today, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother Yogesh Choudhary shot for his part, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about his experience. “Her reaction was really worth watching. She was very excited but she couldn’t show it as she was instructed by Bigg Boss to not react, but the moment she was released she expressed her excitement,” says Yogesh.

Yogesh feels that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary does not need to improve her game. “She is doing well, and is playing according to her personality. If a need to improve her game is felt then her personality will change,” says the contestant’s brother. Meanwhile, as Priyanka and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s anonymity continues, Yogesh sees no hope in their equation. “Only a month is left and I don’t see their relationship could get any better now,” he states.

Furthermore, is there any contestant Priyanka should be careful of? “I think she should stay away from Archana (Gautam). Kyunki woh unnecessary mudde banati hai. So she should stay away from her.” He also states that while he feels Priyanka will definitely win the show, he sees these two contestants as her strong competitors. “I think Priyanka will definitely win, but Stan and Shiv could be her tough competitors,” Yogesh concludes.

Recently, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father reportedly mentioned that paid trolls were brought onboard to attack his daughter, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s family issued a statement reacting to the same. “We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday’s episode. Sir, this immense love that she’s showered across the nation is EARNED not bought. From making her win the MyGlamm contest using ‘zero bots’ (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it’s all very real and is the result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom. She earned every single fan’s love because she’s truly JANTA KI JAAN!,” read the statement on Priyanka’s official social media handle.

The statement further read, “Also, just like Priyanka, we don’t like to mudsling anyone, but now that we’re here, we also don’t want our silence to be confused with weakness. This is NOT an attack, it’s a retaliation. So here it is - The Paltan had a dreadful time fighting bots during the MyGlamm contest, and after getting declared the WINNER of the contest, we can say that our love is stronger than any amount of bots. Hence, proved - Team PCC and family.”

The controversial reality show kick started on October 1, 2022, with contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Gautam Singh Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta, Sreejita De and Sajid Khan. The finale is expected to be held in a month’s time.

