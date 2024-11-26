Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar's Snapchat account hacked; Actor struggles to recover his profile

Abhishek Kumar, a popular contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, has found himself in an unexpected digital dilemma. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently shared that his Snapchat account has been hacked, leaving him struggling to regain access.

On November 26, Abhishek Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to inform his followers about the issue. In his Instagram story, he wrote, "Snapchat hacked, kabse try kar raha hoon recover krne ka" (Snapchat hacked, I've been trying to recover it for so long). His message not only highlighted his frustration but also served as a warning for his fans to stay cautious online.

This incident has sparked concerns among his supporters, many of whom use social media platforms extensively. Cybersecurity has become a growing concern for celebrities, whose accounts are often targeted due to their high visibility. Abhishek is yet to share further details.

Also, this is not the first time the Bigg Boss 17 fame has fallen prey to online fraud. In August this year, a fraudster was going around asking for money impersonating Kumar.

Talking about Abhishek Kumar's career, he had a humble beginning as a crowd artist and was noticed by fans in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya's song, Daingad Daingad. Then, he went on to create a solid social media presence and enjoyed an immense fan following. He got his acting break when he was approached for the television serial Udaariyaan. In this popular show, Abhishek portrayed the role of Amrik Singh Virk alongside Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya.

Last year, he participated and ended up as the runner-up of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. This was one of his career turning points; most recently, he was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

