Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya joins Gauahar Khan for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Lovely Lolla
Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya is all set to join Gauahar Khan for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming project Lovely Lolla.
The buzz around Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s debut show under their newly launched platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa, is growing stronger with each announcement. After revealing Gauahar Khan as part of the star-studded cast, the creators have added another popular name to the lineup—none other than Isha Malviya.
Known for her remarkable performances and vibrant screen presence, Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya is set to play a pivotal role in Lovely Lolla. Her addition to the cast has heightened anticipation for the show, with fans eager to see how her talent and energy will enhance the drama.
To make the announcement, Isha Malviya and Gauahar Khan collaborated on a lovely reel and posted it today. The reel is uploaded with the caption, “Chalo ji ! Aa rahe hain #lovelylolla bohat jald aapka dil jeetne.. get ready to go on a crazy ride .”
This collaboration marks Isha’s second venture with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions. She previously worked with them on the hit series Udaariyaan, where her portrayal of Jasmine left a lasting impression on viewers. With Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya both on board, Lovely Lolla promises to bring a compelling mix of talent and storytelling to television.
Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the show’s plot and characters, especially with two powerhouse performers leading the charge. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed Gauahar Khan joining the show.
On November 6, 2024, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta announced their entertainment platform, Dreamiyata Dramaa. The couple dropped a dramatic announcement video sharing this exciting news with their loved ones on social media.
Workwise, Gauahar Khan recently played the lead role in the 1989 series Fauji's sequel. Isha Malviya has been busy working on several music videos and exciting projects after her stint in Bigg Boss 17 last year.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
ALSO READ: BREAKING: Gauahar Khan CONFIRMS playing lead in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's next project; Deets Inside