Bigg Boss 18: Ajay Devgn reveals losing eyesight during shooting of Singham Again; Here’s HOW it happened

Many celebrities have already graced the Bigg Boss 18 stage to promote their upcoming projects, and in the latest episode, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn appeared. In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar (October 27), the filmmaker, accompanied by the actor, appeared on Bigg Boss 18 to promote their upcoming film Singham Again. During their interaction with Salman Khan, Devgn made an interesting revelation.

Ajay Devgn, who plays Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, suffered an injury during a shooting due to a miscalculation of the timing of a stunt. Host Salman Khan shared that Devgn showed him an action sequence while shooting it, and he injured his eye. It was so severe that the actor even lost his vision for a few months.

Salman Khan explains due to mistiming he got hit by a log in the eye, "Ajay mujhe ek shot dikhaya tha, koi lathi like inko marne aaya, aur uska timing chala gaya tha, toh seedha ankh mein padha. (Ajay had shown me a shot, someone had to hit him with a stick and his timing passed, and he to hit in the eye)." Devgn adds, “Vision chala gaya tha 2-3 mahine.” The actor recovered and the condition is better now.

They also discussed how shooting action sequences has become easier for new actors nowadays. During the interaction, Rohit Shetty also shared that it was during his previous appearance on the reality show that Chulbul Pandey and Singham's collaboration manifested.

Later, the filmmaker goes inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and sets up contestants on a task. The electric shock task, which is one of the first tasks in Khatron Ke Khiladi, checks contestants' tolerance level given to Bigg Boss 18 housemates with a twist.

Singham Again will be released on November 1, Diwali. In addition to Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

