Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra tells Vivian Dsena, ‘Aapka maa beta angle khatam karo’; latter decides he will talk to Shilpa Shirodkar

In the latest episode (December 3) of Bigg Boss 18, tensions rose between Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar after Eisha Singh refused to save the latter from nominations. Singh is the current Time Goddess and is a part of Dsena’s group.

After Eisha Singh told Bigg Boss that she wouldn’t save Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, even after she was given the power by Bigg Boss, Karan Veer Mehra schooled the veteran actress. Shirodkar was heartbroken as she always considered Eisha as her daughter. Karan raised this point and asked her to focus on the game now instead of saving relationships with people who won’t save her.

Later, Shilpa called Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena ‘gamer log’ as they were sitting in the dining area. This is a name that Vivian gave her as Bigg Boss says Shilpa is playing strategically. However, this didn’t sit well with Vivian Dsena.

He brought this up with his group that he would speak to Shirodkar about it. In response, Avinash Mishra told Vivian, “Mein ek sach batau, aapka ye maa beta angle khatam karna hain pehle. Bohot extreme ho chuka hain. (You have to end this mom-son angle first, it has been dragged for too long). It irritates me, I don’t know about others.”

The Madhubala actor said that this is why he wanted to talk to the actress first. Mishra continued saying, “Udhar kya hain, un dono benefits zyada kha raha hain. Aapko iska benefit mil nahi raha hain. (The other two are getting maximum benefits from her and you are not getting anything).” “Humko koi benefit diya hi nahi, mein liya hi nahi (I have not taken any benefit),” replied Dsena.

Shilpa Shiodkar came out and overheard part of the conversation and asked them why they were talking about her behind the back. Vivian told her that he wanted to talk but Shirodkar refused to have a conversation with him.

