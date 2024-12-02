Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Will Eisha Singh save Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations? Her reply leaves Karan Veer Mehta 'furious'; 'Seekho kuch...'
In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18, Time Goddess Eisha Singh will get the power to save Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations. Will she save the actress?
Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting with every passing episode as Bigg Boss introduces new twists. Equations inside the house are changing as tasks test the contestants. A recent promo showed Eisha Singh refusing to save Shilpa Shirodkar even though Bigg Boss gave the former a chance.
The Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Eisha Singh and Shilpa Shirodkar in the confession room. Bigg Boss asks the Time Goddess if she would like to save Shilpa from nominations. The actress immediately replies, “Nahi, karna chahungi. (No, I won’t.)”
Later, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee and Shilpa Shirodkar are seen sitting together when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner tells the veteran actress, “Seekho Eisha se. Aap beti beti beti bolke sar kha gaye ho. Tumhe kya laag rahe hain? Yaha pe gadhe aaye huye hain sab? Kab jagogi bhai? (Learn from Eisha. You keep calling her your daughter. What do you think? All these people are stupid? When will you wake up?)”.
Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:
Then Karan adds, “Wo log kisi bhi haad taak janeko taiyyar hain aapne dost ko bachane ke liye. Tumhe fair hona hain ek second ke liye. (They are ready to go to any extent to save their friend. You want to be fair for one second).” This makes Shilpa Shirodkar break down.
For the unversed, the Time God can save one contestant from elimination. Earlier, Digvijay as Time God saved Rajat Dalal, and the latter saved the Splitsviila X5 fame when he was in power.
This week, there have been a lot of clashes between Karan Veer Mehra and Shilpa Shirodkar as the latter chose Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s pair for Time God over Edin Rose and Karan Veer Mehra’s. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan also addressed the issue.
Karan Veer ki advice se kya badlega Shilpa ka game plan? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.
