Bigg Boss 18: Can you guess THIS female contestant who is all excited to appear on Salman Khan-hosted show? WATCH

Bigg Boss 18's premiere is just around the corner. With only a few days left, the makers have begun releasing promos about the contestants, but the team has retained the guess factor in the clips. The new promo posted by the channel features a young female, and her desi avatar has amped up the buzz. Although neither the makers haven revealed her face nor mentioned any name, it seems like the eagle-eyed netizens have already guessed who the confirmed participant is.

The promo clip opens up with a voiceover saying, "Chhodh ke apna maayka, aa rahi hun apne piya ji ke ghar. Bigg Boss ji aapka intezar rahega (Leaving my home, I am coming to my beloved's house. I am waiting for you Bigg Boss)." In the video, she is seen making rangoli with flowers and performing aarti of the master of the controversial house. There comes a scene wherein she excitedly runs to enter the house with the suitcase in her hand. Dressed in an elegant white suit, she radiates traditional Indian vibes.

Dropping the promo, the channel writes, "Kaun aa rahi hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein lekar apni deewani adaayen? Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premiere 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Take a look at the promo here:

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Who is she ???" Another one mentioned, 'Chahat panday." While many of the users guessed the woman to be Chaahat Panday, another section of netizen seemed clueless too.

Talking about Chaahat Pandey, she appeared in Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer alongside Avinash Mishra. She has been associated with the show since its inception. The actress has also appeared in shows like Tenali Rama, Hamari Bahu Silk, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishn – Sarvkala Sampann, and others.

Chaahat Pandey started her journey in the showbiz world in 2016 with Pavitra Bandhan. She was locked to play the lead character of Radha in RadhaKrishn. However, she was later replaced by Mallika Singh.

For the unversed, the theme of Bigg Boss 18 is Time Ka Taandav and marks the return of Salman Khan as the host.

