Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: THIS actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda will now be seen in Salman Khan's show; guess who

Bigg Boss 18 is all set to rock the small screens from October 6, 2024. Shilpa Shirodkar who has been one of the top actresses of the 90's is a confirmed contestant of the show. Yes! You read that right. She is all set to show her game on Salman Khan's show.

The makers of Bigg Boss 18 released a promo where Shilpa Shirodkar revealed, "I was unconventional. I was bold. Aur log mujhe 90's ki sensational queen bulate thei. Maine sabhi bade heroes ke saath kaam kia hai. Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan. Sirf ek dream tha- Salman Khan ke saath kaam karna. Ab woh sapna bhi mera pura hora hai."

(People know me as a 90's sensational queen. I have worked with big heroes from Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan. However, I had one dream of working with Salman Khan and that dream is now my reality).

The makers captioned the interesting promo as, "Jisne dekha tha ek dream, woh aa rahi hai usse poora karne in Bigg Boss 18. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Grand Premier 6 October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par." A close look at the promo will make you realize that Shilpa's face has not been revealed.

One can only hear her background voice. For those who do not know, reportedly Bigg Boss 18 would be Shilpa's first-ever reality show. Popular TV star Anita Hassanandani too is very elated to see her in the house. She commented, "@shilpashirodkar73 Yaaaaaay! I’m already glued to the tv ‼️ Kill it.”

For the unversed, Nia Sharma is one of the final confirmed contestants who is set to take part in Bigg Boss 18. Talking about Shilpa, she is best known for her work in Gopi Kishan, Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Khuda Gawah and Gaja Gamini. Only time will tell how she performs in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show.

Shilpa made her TV debut in 2013 with Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and is the elder sister of popular actress Namrata Shirodkar. She is also the sister-in-law of the superstar of the south- Mahesh Babu. Watch the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 on Colors TV, at 9 pm on October 6, only on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

