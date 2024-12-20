Bigg Boss 18, Dec 19 Written Update: Chum Darang tells Shrutika Arjun 'I am hurt' as she questions her tactics to become Time God; latter breaks down

Bigg Boss 18, December 19. With Bigg Boss exposing Shrutika Arjun's truth to Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang, the house was filled with commotion. The housemates questioned Shrutika's intentions and confronted her for conveniently choosing her priorities to become the Time God. After knowing the truth, the Badhaai Do actress told her she was hurt after watching her actions. While explaining her opinions, Shrutika broke down in tears and appeared helpless before Chum.

It all started when Bigg Boss called Avinash, Karan, and Chum into the confession room. A clip was played before them wherein Shrutika was seen talking to Edin and Kashish. Initially, she named Chum as her supreme priority and then placed Kashish and Edin after her on the list of her priorities. Not only this, but Chum also gave the fruits of her basket to Shrutika to make her win, as the latter discussed how if she or her becomes the Time God, then there remains no difference.

But later, when Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh began giving their share of fruits to Chum, the 33-year-old wanted her share of the fruits back from Shrutika. Such a move was not welcomed by the Cooku With Comali fame. She conveyed the same to Edin and Kashish, expressing her will to win.

Later, when she became the Time God, Shrutika's list of priorities wasn't the same. She told Karan and Chum that Edin and Kashish come after them, Digvijay and Shilpa. Seeing the contrast change, Chum went to Shrutika and confronted her. The former admitted to feeling hurt, while the latter got emotional and slipped into emotional breakdown.

On the other hand, Avinash Mishra consistently labeled Shrutika as 'selfish.' He explained the entire matter to Darang, who told him that she did not want to believe the same.

