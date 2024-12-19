Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Shilpa Shirodkar argues with Vivian Dsena as their friendship hits bottom rock; says 'Mujhe aap se dikkat hai'

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 18 house continues to escalate with each passing episode. Going by the developments that took place in the last few episodes, Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship has hit a bottom rock. She expressed disappointment in Vivian's decision to nominate her for this week's eviction. Recently, the makers released a new promo wherein the two are seen arguing about their changed dynamics. Not only this but Kashish Kapoor and Rajat Dalal are also seen clashing.

The promo clip opens up with the master of the house announcing that the contestants will be getting a chance to alter their decisions regarding the nominations. Vivian Dsena announces that he wants to nominate Sara Arfeen Khan instead of Yamini Malhotra. Giving a reason for the same, the Madhubala actor states that she keeps creating scenes and has never talked about the real issues.

Confronting him for his decision, Shilpa Shirodkar tells Vivian, "Aaj aapne Yamini ko save kiya isiliye aap completely confused ho (Today, you have saved and hence you are confused)." When the latter asks her if she has any problem with him, Shilpa states, "Mujhe Yamini se problem nahi hai. Mujhe aap se dikkat hai kyunki 70 din ki relationship ko aapne 20 din ke relation se tola hai (I don't have any problem with Yamini; I have an issue with you because you have compared a 70-day relationship to a 20-day relationship)."

Watch the promo here:

Further, Karan Veer Mehra feels that Vivian saved Yamini because he is afraid of others. Reacting to the same, the Sirf Tum actor tells him that his (Karan's) point of view holds no importance for him and that he doesn't need to give any opinion on his behalf.

Later, Kashish Kapoor announces her decision to save Shrutika and instead names Rajat Dalal for the nominations. She explains that Rajat isn't her priority. When Kashish goes to him with her reasons, the latter walks away, saying he doesn't need any explanations.

