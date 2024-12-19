Bigg Boss 18, Dec 18 Written Update: Sara Arfeen Khan once again slaps herself as she confronts Edin Rose and Kashish Kapoor; 'Am I that bad?'

Today's (December 18) episode of Bigg Boss 18 was filled with intense drama and confrontations among the housemates. The Time God task turned the house chaotic, and commotion led to arguments between the contenders. While Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee's intense fight and physical altercation was one of the highlights, Sara Arfeen Khan slapping herself can't overlooked either. She was disappointed in Edin Rose and Kashish Kapoor, claiming they left her alone in difficult situations.

Prior to the Time God task, Rajat, Yamini, and Sara had a conversation wherein the Singham Again actor stated being upset with Edin and Kashish. She said, "Naa ghar mein kuchh kaam karte hain, main chup se baithi hun. Ek cheez nahi bol sakte? yeh make-up aur good look karne aaye hain yahan pe. Jab Chaahat, Kashish ke saath jhagda kar rahi thi usne usey bola gatar ki paidayish, woh sahi tha? Mai thi, maine kisi ke saamne insult nahi kiya."

"(No, they does not do any work. I was just sitting quietly. Can't they say a single thing? Have they come here to do make-up and look good? When Chaahat was fighting with Kashish, the latter made a derogatory remark about her. Was that right? I was there; I did not insult her (Kashish) in front of anyone)."

Extending her support, Yamini told Rajat that Sara is right as she never stops supporting Edin and Kashish in any situation, but they leave her side when Sara turns wrong for someone.

Further, after the task, Sara and the other women sat down to have a conversation. When she asked Edin about what problem she had with her, Rajat asked Sara to speak calmly. To this, the latter stated, "Arehh yaar. Main kya kar rahi hun yaar. Problem kya hai? (What am I doing? What is the problem? My own friends keep calling me wrong every time."

Lastly, she slapped herself and asked, "Am I that bad?" Then, Sara left and went into the bedroom area to sleep.

