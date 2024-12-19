Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra feel Chum Darang is more giving in her friendship with Shrutika Arjun
In one of the promos of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra try to make Chum Darang understand the reality of her bond with Shrutika Arjun Raaj.
Bigg Boss 18 is becoming more dramatic and exciting with each passing week. In the latest episode, Shrutika Arjun was declared the winner and crowned the Time God. Following her win, Bigg Boss gave the housemates a reality check regarding their bond with each other. In a recent promotional video, Eisha Singh is seen talking to Chum Darang about Shrutika and calling the latter 'selfish.'
Eisha tells the Badhaai Do actress, "Tum actually bahut giving ho. Woh selfish hai. Dosti mein hota hai. Main bol rahi hun ki iss rishte mein yeh (Avinash Mishra) zyada giving hai par main dungi usko utna badle mein (You are actually very giving. She (Shrutika) is selfish. It happens in friendship. I am saying that in this relationship, he (Avinash Mishra) is more giving but I will also make the same efforts)."
Further, Karan Veer Mehra tells Chum, "15 weeks ki immunity de do Shrutika ko in exchange of don't talk to Chum. Le legi woh saying ki 15-week ke baad toh hu bm baat karenge hi (Give 15 weeks of immunity to Shrutika in exchange for not talking to Chum. She will choose the immunity, saying that they will talk after 15 weeks)."
Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra explains how a relationship stays balanced when a person is of a giving nature, and the other possessions are of an accepting nature. The Nath actor, however, elaborates on how the other individual must also be giving at times.
The caption of the promo reads, "Karan & Avinash explain how Chum and Shrutika’s friendship isn’t balanced. What will be Chum’s response?"
Take a look at the promo here:
For the uninitiated, the nominated contestants of this week are Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Yamini Malhotra.
