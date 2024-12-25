Bigg Boss 18, December 24 Written Update: Chum Darang chooses to be Time God over house ration but BB announces THIS game-changing decision

Bigg Boss 18, December 24 Written Update: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 18, the Time God task was conducted and all contestants competed in this task. Prior to this, Bigg Boss expelled Shrutika Arjun from her Time God duties as she didn't keep an eye on contestants while they were sleeping. After this, Bigg Boss announced the Time God contenders' task and asked everyone to assemble in the garden area.

While giving the instructions, Bigg Boss declared that the Time God would directly get the entry in the show's 14th week. As per the instructions, the contestants had to make snowmen and Shrutika Arjun, who was declared as the monitor of this task, will name the two contestants who made good snowmen. Those two contestants will get a chance to go in the market created in the activity room and shop ration. For this, the two inmates will be provided with Rs 20 lakh points.

During the task, the contestants also argued as they were destroying each other's snowman. Shrutika declares that Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra made a nice snowman and thus they go into the activity room. After this, Bigg Boss instructs Chum and Karan that they have to bid for the ration. For instance, if Chum chooses the full amount then the remaining amount will be used to purchase the ration for all contestants.

Advertisement

Without having a proper understanding of the task, Chum writes Rs 19, 99, 999 points for herself due to which, Karan Veer gets only 1 rupee from Rs 20 lakh to buy the ration for the whole house. After realizing her decision, Chum expresses regret for choosing the money as Karan Veer could only purchase one lemon with 1 rupee.

Bigg Boss announces Chum Darang as the Time God as she directly chooses the money sacrificing the house ration. Bigg Boss assigns the first task to Chum to return the old ration and keep it in the store room. The contestants get frustrated as Chum sacrifices house ration to become the Time God.

Chum receives backlash from the contestants for sacrificing food and choosing to be Time God instead. Chum even requests Bigg Boss to return the ration and mentions that she doesn't want to be a Time God. Sara Arfeen Khan, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and others rebel against Chum's decision and purposely go in the store room and bring back the ration for their usage.

Advertisement

Chum refuses to fight with the contestants despite the rule violation. Seeing this, Bigg Boss schools Chum and fires her from the Time God position as she is unable to maintain rules in the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, December 24 Written Update: Avinash Mishra admits 'I am feeling ashamed' after fight with Eisha Singh; here's what went wrong