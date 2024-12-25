Bigg Boss 18, December 24 Written Update: Avinash Mishra admits 'I am feeling ashamed' after fight with Eisha Singh; here's what went wrong

Bigg Boss 18, December 24 Written Update: In tonight's episode, Kashish Kapoor slammed Avinash Mishra for passing derogatory comments on her. She even called him a womanizer. After Kashish and Avinash's showdown, Eisha Singh had a lengthy discussion with Avinash and Vivian Dsena and questioned the former for passing comments. Eisha explained how it was wrong for Avinash to plan to start an angle with Kashish.

Avinash Mishra attempted to explain to Eisha Singh how the conversation's context was different and not serious. Eisha reasoned that it is demeaning for a boy when a girl calls him a 'womanizer.' Avinash asked Eisha to call Kashish Kapoor to discuss the issue; however, Kashish refused to talk to him.

Avinash mentioned that he and Kashish are not wrong in this scene, but Sara Arfeen Khan and Chum Darang are wrong. While Avinash and Eisha were discussing, Avinash lost his calm and angrily threw his mug on the floor and smashed the chair. He loses his temper as he shouts at Eisha and destroys the house property. Avinash shares his frustration with Vivian and tells him how Eisha was not allowing him to explain the incident.

While talking to Vivian, Avinash Mishra mentions that Eisha must have thought that he was the wrong person. He expressed how he couldn't even apologize to Eisha. As Eisha freezes at a spot after Avinash's violent act, the latter then apologizes to her. She accepts his apology but tells him to keep dealing with his matters and not involve her. Without having a proper discussion with Avinash, Eisha walks into the bedroom to sleep.

Later, Rajat Dalal advises Eisha to be with Avinash as she shares a good bond with him and asks her not to leave him alone. He tells Eisha to convince Avinash to accept his mistake and close the topic. Eisha takes Rajat's advice and goes to Avinash.

Avinash then admits, 'I am feeling ashamed,' as he discusses how he acted violently and smashed the chair on the floor. Eisha assures him that it was okay, as it was his reaction. She then requests that he sleep in the bedroom, and he agrees.

