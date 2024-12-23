Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Panjabi feels both Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra are 'galat' for their junior artist remark; says THIS

Bigg Boss 18 is becoming more and more dramatic. The changing dynamics between the contestants have spiced up things. Karan Veer Mehra's junior artist remark left the netizens divided as they believed that the actor called Vivian so. Although the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner did not mention his name, their fans are engaged in a social media war, targeting each other's fan pages. And now, Kamya Panjabi, an ardent viewer of the show, has also reacted to the same.

Kamya, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), and shared her thoughts on Karan's junior artist comment. She posted a note that read, "Karanveer ne Vivian ke liye Junior Artist word use kiya, Vivian ne Chahat ke liye.. So Dono hi galat hue na.. tum log aapas meh kyu ladd rahe ho??? Support ur fav but Dont be blind, jo galat hai woh galat hai.."

"(Karan Veer used the word junior artist for Vivian, Vivian used it for Chaahat.. so both are wrong.. why are you guys fighting with each other??? Support your favorite but don't be blind, what is wrong is wrong)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

When Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, appeared in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, she told the actor that Karan had made many ‘demeaning’ comments about him behind his back. She also remarked that Karan said, “And I don’t count him in my circles even, for me he is a junior artist.”

Following this revelation, a clip began circulating widely on social media, showcasing a conversation between Karan and Shrutika. In this footage, Karan implied that during his social gatherings, he invites various friends and acquaintances to fill the space. To fill the room, he also calls junior artists who think they are his friends, but for him, they are only junior artists.

