Bigg Boss 18: Digvijay Rathee body shames Yamini Malhotra, calls her 'haathi'; here's how she REACTED

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, has kept audiences hooked. Every episode of the show promises unexpected entertainment and shocking twists. Recently wild card contestant Digvijay Rathee emerged as the Time God of this week of Bigg Boss 18 house. Due to this, contestants Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra and Tajinder Bagga rebelled against him and refused to do the house duties. Meanwhile, it was also seen that Digvijay body shamed Yamini Malhotra.

While Digvijay Rathee was seated on the above bed, Yamini Malhotra asked him to assign duties while sitting there. Where Digvijay was seated, an elephant painting was seen behind him.

Yamini then tells him that there is an elephant behind him and Digvijay Rathee quickly comments, "Samne bhi haathi hai (There's an elephant in front of me as well)." Yamini looked confused upon hearing Digvijay's comment. He again said, "Samne bhi haathi hai, piche bhi haathi hai (There's an elephant in front and behind)."

Yamini got offended and said, "Aise mat bolo. Audience kya bolegi meri (Don't say like this. What will my audience think)." She burst out in laughter and said, "I'm making you the king and you are calling me an elephant."

In November 23 episode, a huge clash between Digvijay Rathee and Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kauhsik and Eisha Singh happened over cooking duties. Meanwhile, it was also seen that Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra locked horns. While Karan Veer mocked Avinash's career, the latter passed comments on Karan Veer's personal life.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, Digvijay Rathee stepped inside Bigg Boss 18 house as a wild card contestant along with rival Kashish Kapoor.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, Aditi Mistry, Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra entered as wildcards on November 19. Vivian Dsena, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor and Karan Veer Mehra are nominated this week to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Digvijay will be seen getting a special power to save Kashish from the nominations. However, it will be interesting to see whether he will save her from nominations or keep her nominated.

Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode featuring Salman Khan airs every Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra for not being transparent with her; latter says 'Why do I need to...'