Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Digvijay Rathee gets special power as Time God; Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra go on strike

Bigg Boss 18 has got a new Time God of the week and it’s the wildcard entrant Digvijay Rathee. While he is busy setting new rules inside the house, contestants Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra have declared that they won’t follow the rules. A recent promo gave a glimpse of how things are changing inside the house after the selection of Digvijay as the new Time God.

The first Bigg Boss 18 promo begins with Vivian Dsena announcing, “Jab taak wo Time God rahega mein koi kaam nahi karunga. Meri duty ka naam hain meri marzi (As long as he is the Time God, I won’t do any work. My duty is called my wish).” Avinash Mishra who is seen sitting with Tajinder Bagga also says that he won’t work as well and it’s his wish.

Watch the Bigg Boss 18 promo here:

In response, Digvijay Rathee asks Avinash and Vivian, “Agar aap log koi duty nahi karoge toh aapke liye khana kyun banega? (If you guys are not working, then why will you get food?)” The Madhubala actor says he will have sooji. Then it shows him trying to make the food as the MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame tries to stop him.

The first promo is uploaded with the caption, “Time God Digvijay ke raj mein ho rahe hai riots. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

In another promo, it is shown Digvijay, as the new Time God gets special power from Bigg Boss. It begins with Rathee sitting in the confession room as BB announces, “Aaj aapko ek mauka milega, as Time God timeline change karne ka (You will get the chance to change the timeline as the Time God).” He gets the power to save Kashish Kapoor from nomination.

As he steps out, all the housemates cover their faces in surprise. Viewers have to watch the episode to find out if he will use the power. The caption for the second promo reads, “Time God Digvijay ko mila hai superpower, kya woh Kashish ke liye banke aayenge saviour?”

