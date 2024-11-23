Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra for not being transparent with her; latter says 'Why do I need to...'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: Bigg Boss 18 tonight's episode began with serious discussions as new Time God Digvijay Rathee was seen assigning duties to the inmates. During this, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Tajinder Bagga refused to do any duties. However, a serious conversation between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh has also been the highlight of tonight's episode.

Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra for not discussing the game much with her now. When Eisha asks this, Avinash tells her that he doesn't see her where he sees himself. Eisha questioned Avinash whether he considers himself superior, to which he replied that every person considers himself superior.

The actress mentions how she shares everything with him and questions him whether she is stupid. Avinash says how there are things that he can't discuss with her and Alice and can do with Vivain and vice versa. Elaborating on the same, Avinash emphasizes that she, Vivian Dsena, and Alice Kaushik have some connections in the house whereas he has no one apart from them.

Avinash reminded Eisha how during the time god task, she would have benefited if either Shilpa Shirodkar or Rajat Dalal were the Time God. She agreed with Avinash. Meanwhile, Avinash revealed how he had no benefit from anyone and thus he was thinking about his benefit.

Eisha understood Avinash's thoughts and assured him that she was not asking him to not think about the game. She tells Avinash that she wants transparency and guarantees him that she will understand if there is something he doesn't wish to tell her. Avinash Mishra gets annoyed and asks Eisha, "Why do I need to tell you what I am talking to others?"

Eisha looked surprised after hearing this from him. He tells Eisha that she never informs him about every conversation that she has with other inmates. The actress tells Avinash that she can share with him if he asks.

Avinash tells Eisha that he can tell her everything and states, "I will answer if I want to. I can assure you the vision is to take all four of us above together." Eisha questions Avinash whether he trusts her and he assures her that he trusts her.

The next day, as Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Tajinder Bagga refuse to contribute to house duties, Digvijay Rathee mentions that they will have to cook their own food. During this, Avinash, Eisha, Alice, and Vivian locked horns and grabbed the attention of all the inmates. Meanwhile, Karan Veer's intervention in the chaos was not liked by Shrutika Arjun.

It was also seen that Shrutika discusses her differences and questions Karan Veer for adding fuel to the argument. When Karan Veer objects and walks away, Shrutika gets emotional and confesses to Chum Darang that she feels like a third person between them.

Also, Ravi Kishan mocks a few contestants for their statements, actions, and opinions. The contestants also played fun tasks. After this, Karan Veer Mehra and Digvijay Rathee locked horns with Avinash, Eisha, Alice, and Vivian which resulted in a huge argument.

