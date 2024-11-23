Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik calls Karan Veer Mehra 'senior citizen'; Avinash Mishra gives knife to him and says 'Maar do meko, yaha se nikal jaaoge'

Bigg Boss 18 tonight's episode started with new Time God Digvijay Rathee taking over the house duties. He was seen assigning the duties during which Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Tajinder Bagga refused to do house duties and thus received punishment. However, Avinash and Karan Veer Mehra's brawl over food grabbed eyeballs. Alice Kaushik also passed a comment on Karan Veer.

It all happened while Alice decided to cook for Vivian, Avinash, and Tajinder along with other contestants. At night, Alice Kaushik kneaded the dough for Vivian, Avinash, and Tajinder's rotis too. When she informed Digvijay, he asked her to separate their dough so that they could cook for themselves.

However, Alice, Chum, and Avinash revoked the idea mentioning how the dough would be wasted. This argument escalated when Karan Veer Mehra mentioned that the three who aren't working should do the house duties.

Alice and Eisha argued with Digvijay citing how he should not let the dough get wasted. Avinash got into an argument with Digvijay and questioned his attitude. He informed Digvijay that he could not do anything to them.

Taunting Karan Veer, Eisha accused Digvijay of being in the wrong company. Avinash mentioned that Digvijay is dancing to Karan Veer's tunes. Alice tells Digvijay that he can't harm Avinash whereas the latter mocked her for speaking up. Karan Veer stated how he has self-respect and that if he decides to not do the duty then he will cook for himself and not take favors.

Advertisement

Eisha tells Digvijay not to be influenced by a "senior" (Karan Veer) as he has lost his mind. While Avinash Mishra commented on the same, Karan Veer said, "Aapke Maalik kaha hai? Aapke maalik ko bulao? (Where is your boss? Call you boss?)"

Karan Veer offered his parathas to Avinash but demanded that to get the parathas, he would have to sit down. Avinash then called Karan Veer "sadistic" and "shallow". While Eisha Singh was eating, Karan Veer asked Avinash to not create a scene as the kids were eating. Alice then asked Karan Veer, "Toh aap yeh bolna chaah rahe ho ki aap senior citizen ho? (So you are saying that you are a senior citizen?)"

As Karan Veer mocked Avinash's career, the latter targeted Karan Veer's personal life and passed comments on the same. Karan Veer mentioned that his last day is tomorrow as he might get evicted. Avinash asked Karan Veer whether he really wanted to go from the show. Karan Veer said, "Should I slap you?"

Advertisement

Avinash told Karan Veer to remove his mike and said, "Maar do meko, yaha se nikal jaaoge (Hit me and you will be ousted)." He then gave a knife to Karan Veer and asked him to harm him with the knife. During this, Shrutika Arjun accused Avinash of playing the victim card. Shilpa Shirodkar also asked Avinash to not fight.

Karan Veer then tells Avinash, "Jaha se tum poking sikh kar aaye ho, uss principal ki naukari maine hi lagayi thi (I have given a job to the principal who has taught you poking). Eisha asked, "Kitne purane ho tum? (How old are you?)." Alice again tells Eisha that Karan Veer is a "senior citizen." The episode ended amidst the fight.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 22: Eisha Singh questions Avinash Mishra for not being transparent with her; latter says 'Why do I need to...'