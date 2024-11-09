Bigg Boss 18: Ektaa Kapoor says she will choose THIS contestant for Naagin 7, ‘Mujhe naagin se bas ek jan ka…’

Ektaa Kapoor entered the Bigg Boss 18 house for Shukravar Ka Vaar. She was filling in Salman Khan’s shoes as the actor was away somewhere for work. Kapoor stirred up things inside the house by giving the contestants a harsh reality check. As soon as she entered, she joked that she was there to choose the face of Naagin 7 and later stated that face-wise, she would choose Sara Arfeen Khan for the role.

Ektaa Kapoor said that every time she entered the Bigg Boss house, she chose casting for her television serials. She also made Chaahat Pandey audition for the same with Vivian Dsena opposite her. After schooling the contestants, the filmmaker turned her attention to Sara Arfeen Khan and said, "Mujhe naagin se bas ek jann ka naam yaad ata hain. Sara Arfeen Khan. Facewise, I will choose you for the role.”

Sara doesn’t react and only nods her head. Ektaa Kapoor goes over the recent incidents involving Sara—her breakdown, calling Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra names, and hitting Vivian Dsena. Then she asks the housemates if they think Sara did all this drama because she was nominated.

While the Bigg Boss 18 housemates agreed, Sara denied it, saying the issues had started way before. She also said that Avinash tried to instigate her and she is doing the same now, as it's a game. Ektaa Kapoor, being her sassy self, stated that this is what she wanted to hear—that Sara is playing a game, and she should be loud and clear about it.

For the unversed, Naagin is Ektaa Kapoor’s supernatural television series, the first series of which premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy. The last season, Naagin 6, wrapped up with Tejasswi Prakash as the lead. Since then, there have been rumours of Naagin 7 airing, but there has been no confirmation from the makers.

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty will enter the Bigg Boss 18 house, replacing host Salman Khan.

