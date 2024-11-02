Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Digvijay Rathee opines Vivian Dsena has 'superiority complex'; believes he might have fights with him and Avinash Mishra

Bigg Boss Season 18 is about to get more interesting as two wild card contestants have entered Salman Khan's show. MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, known for their rivalry, have stepped inside the Bigg Boss 18 house as wild card entrants. Before stepping inside the house, Pinkvilla exclusively talked to Digvijay Rathee.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Digvijay Rathee expressed his opinions about the ongoing season, spoke about his rivalry with Kashish Kapoor, and more. Known for his vocal and unfiltered persona, Digvijay was asked with whom he thinks he might have the most fights in Bigg Boss Season 18 house.

Replying to this, Digvijay said, "There are a lot of people. I might clash with Vivian (Vivian Dsena) because he has a superiority complex. Even Avinash thinks that he is carrying the show. He is stuck in his own delulu (delusion). I might clash with all of them because my opinions are upfront and straightforward. I say things on people's faces so there might be clashes with many."

Take a look at Digvijay Rathee's Instagram post here-

Speaking about Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra, the two have formed a bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house and share a good friendship with Alice Kaushik and Eisha Singh too.

For those who don't know, Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor formed a rivalry during their stint on MTV Splitsvilla X5. While the two were game partners in the show, towards the end they became rivals as Kashish chose Rs 10 lakhs instead of performing the final task. This even led to Digvijay's eviction and he was out of the game because of Kashish.

In the recent promo, it was seen how Digvijay and Kashish had a massive argument in front of host Salman Khan. After seeing their fight, Salman looked frustrated.

So far Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, and Nyrraa Banerjee's journey have ended on Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode airs at 9:30 PM on Colors TV.

